Brock Purdy contract saga gets important update from 49ers owner
By Joe Lago
The San Francisco 49ers fell well short of their Super Bowl title aspirations, struggling to a 6-11 record and finishing last in the NFC West. Running back Christian McCaffrey's injury-plagued season was just one of the unfortunate developments that torpedoed the Niners' plans.
McCaffrey's absence compounded the problems of Kyle Shanahan's offense. It also impacted the productivity of quarterback Brock Purdy, who threw 20 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions in 15 games after earning Pro Bowl honors and the fourth-most MVP votes in 2023.
As the 49ers season limped to its disappointing end, the big question looming over the franchise was how it would approach Purdy's contract situation going into the final year of his rookie deal.
Does Purdy, the 25-year-old who emerged from Mr. Irrelevant to seventh-round revelation, really deserve an extension that reportedly could exceed $55 million a year?
Judging from owner Jed York's comments on Monday, the team is prepared to make that sizable of an investment in Purdy.
York told Josh Dubow of the Associated Press he hopes the two sides can get a new deal done.
“I know we want Brock to be here for a long time and we’ll do everything we can to make that work,” York said.
Purdy will get a raise next season from $1 million to about $5.2 million due to the NFL's proven performance escalator for making the Pro Bowl the season before, according to Dubow.
“Brock is just a tremendous human being,” York said. “I’m looking forward to a long-term partnership.”
Purdy figures to be without one of his favorite targets. The Niners have given wide receiver Deebo Samuel permission to seek a trade that would bring an end to his six-year tenure in San Francisco.
