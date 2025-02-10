Fox takes an 'L' on its Super Bowl LIX scorebug
The standard football scorebug — the graphical representation that shows the score, the down, the quarter, the time — is supposed to convey as much information in as little space as possible. Like an actual bug, it's not a complex organism but it achieves a lot.
Fox Sports debuted a new scorebug Sunday for Super Bowl LIX. The consensus among those following the game on social media: sometimes less is less.
There isn't much to say about the minimalist look — and there isn't much to see. It is what it is: big fonts, the bare minimum of information. Viewers either seem to love it or hate it. And those who love it might have gotten their social media accounts hacked.
"Introducing a new scorebug for the Super Bowl is the same energy as changing your batting order during the World Series," wrote Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com on Twitter/X. "Panic move."
"Tonight’s One Big Thing," wrote ESPN's Scott Van Pelt. "The scorebug."
"After giving Tom Brady $375 million, Fox only had $25 left to spend on a scorebug design," wrote Tom Fornelli of the Cover 3 podcast on Twitter/X.
"This is the ugliest scorebug I've ever seen," college football YouTuber Bordeaux wrote on Twitter/X.
"I'm going to start a petition to get rid of this new Fox scorebug," retired MLB pitcher Brandon McCarthy wrote on Twitter/X. "I look forward to the reveal every year and this game is now ruined for me."
"Just think of the countless meetings and people Fox had all to settle on this scorebug for the Super Bowl," USA Today's Andrew Joseph wrote on Twitter/X.
Our tepid take: the basic idea of removing the teams' logos and leaving only the text is fine, but the execution — specifically the font choice and size — is lacking.
