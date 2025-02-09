Jimmy Butler draws rave reviews in impressive Warriors debut
By Joe Lago
It's just one game. And the Golden State Warriors only got back to .500 and still sit outside the Play-In Tournament in 11th place in the Western Conference.
There's no denying the immediate impact of Jimmy Butler in a Warriors uniform, though.
RELATED: Is Jimmy Butler really a good fit for the Warriors?
His stat line of 25 points, two rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in Saturday's 132-111 road victory against the Chicago Bulls somewhat undersells just how season-altering his performance and presence felt in his initial 28 minutes and 40 seconds for his new club.
If you didn't see for yourself how Butler raised the spirits of a fading dynasty aching to make one last title run in only one night, look at the comments from his new head coach and new co-superstar after the Warriors erased a 14-point halftime deficit to win convincingly by 21.
"He's a lion out there," Steve Kerr told reporters with a chuckle. "He is a force."
"It has the potential to be really fun," Stephen Curry said.
As expected, Butler capably filled the No. 2 scorer role to alleviate the offensive burden on Curry. He calmly handled the ball, finishing with just one turnover, and he applied pressure on the Bulls defense by muscling his way to the free-throw line, where he shot 11-for-13.
Defensively, Butler eventually found his footing as Golden State got rolling in a tide-turning 42-25 third quarter that ended with a 97-94 Warriors lead. A minus-8 at halftime, Butler finished a plus-16.
Perhaps the most revelatory aspect of Butler's first game was the aura of self-assurance he cast from one end of the court to the other.
"That's kind of the key to me. It's the swagger that he gives us," Kerr told The Athletic's Anthony Slater. "I think he gives confidence to the rest of the group, including Steph and Draymond (Green). And that's important."
Added Kerr: "That is the whole point of the deal: to try to inject that confidence and that presence that Jimmy brings."
Curry appreciated how Butler provides a different dimension and was amazed at how well their offensive strengths are so complementary.
"He's like the opposite player of me, which is kind of funny," said Curry, who scored a game-high 34 points with eight 3-pointers. "I'm shooting 16 3s. He shot one. ... He's dominating the paint. I'm dominating the outside and the perimeter."
Butler pondered just how lethal he can be benefiting from Curry's gravity and the gaping holes it creates in opposing defenses. "I get the easy job," Butler said.
After one game with his new team and a much-needed win that felt so new, so refreshing, so encouraging of the possibilities ahead, Butler — like past Warriors who thrived in the space created by Curry — is already fully committed to his co-starring role.
"I'm ready to be his teammate and ride alongside him," Butler said.
Again, it was just one game against one of the East's lesser teams. And Golden State has a long way to go before it re-establishes itself as a playoff team.
But one blowout victory in Chicago with Butler is all it took to give a glimpse of where the Warriors' season, long thought to be lost, could be headed. And like Curry said, the Steph/Jimmy partnership has the potential to be fruitful and entertaining. Both are pretty stunning developments for a franchise going nowhere just a few days ago.
