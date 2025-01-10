Jeremiyah Love says Notre Dame has a rooting interest in Friday night's Cotton Bowl
By Max Weisman
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish punched their ticket to the National Championship on Thursday night, defeating Penn State 27-24 in the Orange Bowl to clinch their first appearance in a title game since the 2012 season. They'll await the winner of Ohio State-Texas in Friday night's Cotton Bowl, and Irish running back Jeremiyah Love wants a specific team to win.
“We want to play Ohio State," Love told On3's Andy Staples following the Orange Bowl victory. "We lost to them last year in a game we should have won... I feel like Ohio State is better than Texas. I want to play the best and win.”
With the way the Buckeyes have been playing recently, Love seems to be correct about their status as the best team in the country. After being embarrassed at home against their arch-rival Michigan, Ohio State wallopped Tennessee 42-17 in the first round of the College Football Playoff and then exacted revenge over Oregon in the Rose Bowl by dominating the only undefeated team in the FBS, winning 42-21. The Buckeyes jumped out to a 21-0 lead over the Volunteers and a 34-0 lead over the Ducks.
That's the team Love wants to play. As a running back, he should be scared of Ohio State's defense. The Buckeyes were fifth in the country in rush defense, allowing 92 yards per game. Love, though, isn't a normal running back. The sophomore has rushed for 1,121 yards and 17 touchdowns through 15 games this season and made a Herculean effort to get into the end zone Thursday night despite a minor knee injury.
While his knee injury didn't stop him from getting into the end zone, it may have played a factor in him recording only 45 yards against Penn State's rush defense, also one of the best in the country.
Love's desire to play Ohio State could come to fruition if the Buckeyes knock off Texas Friday night, but the Longhorns aren't going to just let Love choose the National Championship matchup. The Longhorns and Buckeyes are scheduled for kickoff from AT&T Stadium at 7:30 to determine Notre Dame's opponent.
