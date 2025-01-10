Bradley Beal promises one thing he'll never do even after coming off the bench
The Phoenix Suns have been nothing but disappointing this season. Fans believe the majority of the blame belongs on Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic.
As a result, the Suns grew impatient with the duo and moved them to the bench. While Nurkic's demotion was expected, some were shocked to see Beal leading the second unit.
Beal, 31, is one of the highest paid players in the NBA. Sure, he was shocked by the move, but he has been utmost professional since coming off the bench.
But fans still think that the 3x NBA All-Star must feel weird about getting demoted after being a starter for the majority of his NBA career. Brad answered the question after the Suns' recent win over the Atlanta Hawks.
"Every moment. But again, I'm not gonna be a distraction, I'm not gonna be an a**hole, I'm not gonna be unprofessional. I'm going to do what I have to do. I'll do my job," Beal said. "I always take pride in my game. In who I am, in what I do. This is no different. I guess it’s just more magnified because it’s something that people are not used to seeing."
It isn't rare to see a superstar caliber player get angry after being benched. However, Beal isn't your average star, and he wants to do the best he can in his new role.
Since Beal was moved to the bench, the Suns have started to click a little better. After all, they have improved to a 17-19 record behind a 2-1 record in the same stretch.
Moreover, Beal has had two 25-point games since the Suns made the surprising decision. As things stand right now, it makes sense for Beal to stay in this role and help the team make a deep postseason run.
