Tom Telesco's messy firing isn't the same old Raiders dysfunction
By Joe Lago
On the surface, Tom Telesco’s sudden firing by the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday looked like more of the typical dysfunction that has defined Mark Davis’ lackluster ownership tenure.
The surprise decision came two days after the dismissal of head coach Antonio Pierce and four days after the Raiders concluded their disappointing 4-13 season, which was impacted by injuries but also marred by Telesco’s half-measure quarterback solution with the free-agent signing of journeyman Gardner Minshew.
RELATED: Raiders head coaching candidates: Who'll replace Antonio Pierce?
Davis now must hire his sixth full-time head coach and sixth GM since taking over the franchise for his late father Al Davis. For the third-straight year, the Raiders will begin a season with a new coach/GM tandem.
Organizational stability would be the last thing the Raiders would appear to have. Letting Telesco go after he oversaw a fruitful first NFL Draft that produced tight end Brock Bowers feels like more of the same chaos and knee-jerk reactions of the disappointing reign of Davis.
However, this time, an actual plan exists. And its architect seems to be the new minority owner with seven Super Bowl rings swaying his influence.
Tom Brady has the ear of Davis on football decisions, and the Raiders’ managing general partner is listening.
Brady isn’t so much duplicating “The Patriots Way,” the championship philosophy that Davis naively believed Josh McDaniels could bring to Vegas. No, the GOAT is showing Davis the way out of mediocrity with the first steps toward respectability.
The path begins with a clean slate. And Brady is the first Davis confidante to help him understand how the foundation for success in today's NFL is built.
If the Raiders are to land one of the top head coaching candidates, such as Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson or former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel (also an ex-Patriots teammate of Brady), they'll have to embrace this new trend of complete synergy between head coach and GM.
The kumbaya combination works if the coach is allowed to handpick the GM, not the old-school way of the top personnel decision-maker choosing the locker-room leader. Step 1 was to part ways with Telesco, even if the delayed decision was a bad look.
The timing could've been better, for sure. According to The Athletic's Vic Tafur, Davis needed time to weigh Brady's advice and didn't make the decision until Thursday.
The news of Telesco's abrupt firing felt like more Raiders ridiculousness. But it wasn't. It marked the beginning of a potential Raiders resurrection presided by Davis but steered by Brady.
The 69-year-old owner with zero playoff wins is allowing the 47-year-old NFL legend to show him how to restore the glory of his family's once-proud franchise. Raider Nation shouldn't get caught up on whether it's the right direction. It's a new direction. And after a 22nd consecutive season without a trip to the Super Bowl, the infusion of new ideas should be welcomed.
