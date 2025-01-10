NBA fans' hilarious reactions to when LeBron James made a fan flinch
When a team is winning games, the mood in the locker room gets impacted in a positive way. In fact, sometimes fans can even see that on the court.
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is among the players who are pretty bad at hiding what they are feeling. If the Lakers are on a losing streak, LBJ moves with a defeated body language.
On the other hand, if the Purple and Gold win multiple games, James is like a little kid pulling pranks left and right.
Speaking of which, the King pulled one such prank during the 2024 Western Conference first-round matchup against the Denver Nuggets.
As shown in the clip, the Lakers held a 69-60 lead and James was feeling it. So much so that he went to a courtside fan and scared a woman on the sidelines. The fan flinched and it led to some hilarious reactions from the NBA community on X (formerly known as Twitter).
One fan wrote: "Cooked her not going to lie."
Another added: "This ain’t going to ever get old."
A fan said: "One of the greatest memes ever."
One fan compared Bron to Michael Jordan for some reason: "Jordan would never. He’d just drop 50 on them and shrug as he walked away."
Either way, it's safe to say that this was a hilarious moment and shouldn't be taken in the wrong manner. After all, LBJ is known for pulling pranks on the court.
As for the game in question, the Lakers were handed a defeat as they were sent home by the Nuggets. Denver advanced with a 4-1 series win vs. the Lakers. Hopefully, the Purple and Gold will manage to get further than the opening round in the 2025 playoffs.
