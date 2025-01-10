What Joe Mazzulla wants to do after ex-NBA star called Jayson Tatum soft
After winning the 2024 NBA Championship, the Boston Celtics entered this season with the goal to defend their title.
To do so, the Celtics will need an all-around excellent performance from the likes of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown on a nightly basis.
Speaking of Tatum, the 2024 NBA champ is having another phenomenal season where he is averaging 28.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game.
While Tatum's putting up impressive numbers, the 26-year-old still gets criticized for not being aggressive on the court. In fact, former NBA player Brandon Jennings took it one step futher by suggested that Tatum might be the softest NBA superstar in the history of the Celtics.
Upon learning about BJ's comments, head coach Joe Mazzulla shared his first reaction to the same, via NBC Sports Boston.
"First thought was, that's when you use one of your coins," Mazzulla said. "That's a coin."
The championship-winning head coach's comments were in reference to an alternative universe which he discussed in an earlier interview.
In short, it's a place where everyone gets five coins and they can use the said coins at any given time to fight a stranger. So, Mazzulla implied that he'd like to use one of those imaginary coins to fight Jennings for making the absurd statement about JT.
Furthermore, Tatum was also understandably furious with Jennings' comments as he clapped back at the ex-NBA star by posting an Instagram post, mocking BJ's 'softest player in the NBA' comments.
