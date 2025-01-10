Pat Riley reminds NBA players what they 'owe' us amid Jimmy Butler saga
Leading an NBA team is not everyone's cup of tea, but Pat Riley has done a great job throughout his time with the Miami Heat since 1995.
Over the years, he has helped the Heat in any way possible and has seen the franchise win three NBA titles during his tenure as a head coach and team president.
However, in recent weeks, Riley has been in the news for his public beef with Jimmy Butler. While Jimmy is serving a seven-game suspension, many have criticized Riley for his outdated approach towards treating his stars.
While many were expecting Riley to take a step back, the Godfather went ahead and called out a new culture among NBA players.
"There’s a difference, be who you want to be, but in one of the great biblical terms, render onto Caesar you know what is his,” Riley said. “As players, they have to render unto the Heat really what is theirs too, and while they go out there and they do all these other things, you can’t short cut it with us. I’ve actually explained this to the players is that while you’re under contract with us, you do owe us something. Your collective bargaining agreement contract says that. So don’t ever take that lightly and we have a very cooperative group of people."
This statement from Riley should put the rumors of Butler's return to Miami to bed. As things stand right now, the Miami Heat supremo has no plans to change his approach and expects his players to deal with it.
To be honest, Riley isn't completely wrong either. After all, the players are expected to behave in a certain manner when they are under contract with a team.
