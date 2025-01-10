Draymond Green names 'beautiful' thing refs did in Warriors vs. Pistons
The Golden State Warriors recently engaged in a game against the in-form Detroit Pistons. However, after four quarters of incredible battle, the Dubs ended the Pistons' undefeated streak in 2025.
The Warriors ended their own two-game skid with a 107-104 win vs. the Pistons. While the Dubs won the game, no player crossed the 20-point mark.
It was a huge talking point about the game as the Warriors are yet to completely end their offensive slump. But another moment which caught the fans' eyes was a heated scuffle between Draymond Green and Ron Holland.
The two players got into it during the fourth quarter. Normally, a heated moment would lead to technical fouls for everyone ivolved. However, the refs didn't take that approach, leading to Green appreciating the officials after the game for a change.
"I thought the officials did a good job. They let it play all day,” Green said. “They let guys talk, they didn’t break it up. Guys started talking again, and they let them play out some more. Beautiful. This game should be better. We’re playing this league now. They probably… you get turned into a robot. You don’t see any of that stuff, and then everyone says the ratings are down. Yeah, of course. No s**t”
The dwindling TV ratings have become a huge talking point about the NBA in recent years. But Draymond believes if the refs allow a few heated moments in a game slide, it could help the ratings.
Speaking of the game, the Dubs are now 19-18 for the season, but they are still far from a good team as they are still the ninth seed in the loaded Western Conference.
