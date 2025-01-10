Neymar got paid an obscene salary in 2024 despite playing 42 minutes for Al-Hilal

🚨 Neymar's Al-Hilal salary in 2024 broken down:



✌️ Two matches

⏱️ 42 minutes on the pitch

💰 €50.5M per appearance

💰 €2.4M for every minute.

💰 €1.1M for each touch of the ball.

💰 €101M total salary.



(Source: @FootMercato) pic.twitter.com/upOL3l9pHr