Neymar got paid an obscene salary in 2024 despite playing 42 minutes for Al-Hilal
By Matt Reed
Soccer contracts have gotten completely out of hand, and Neymar's might take the cake as the most ridiculous one from last year. The Brazilian is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the sport, which is why Saudi club Al-Hilal pay a massive sum to bring in the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain superstar.
RELATED: Napoli would be making a huge mistake letting Kvaratskhelia walk away
However, what the Saudi giants couldn't have anticipated was the fact that Neymar would only play a grand total of 42 minutes for the club during 2024. And despite the lack of time on the pitch, Neymar still managed to rake in an astounding amount of money.
In all, the Brazilian came away with over $103 million in 2024, which came out to over $51 million for each of his two appearances for Al-Hilal and nearly $1 million for every time that he touched the ball.
The only two players that made more money last year, according to Forbes, were Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at roughly $285 million and $135 million, respectively.
Obviously it's easy to see the appeal of bringing in a player like Neymar if you're Al-Hilal and trying to compete with the attention of the rest of the Saudi league, but his lack of on-field performances won't exactly help the club as much as they needed him in order to compete for a title.
While Neymar's future remains unclear heading into the summer transfer window, the Brazilian did recently state that he hopes to play in the 2026 World Cup in North America, so perhaps a move to MLS or another season in the Saudi Pro League could be in the cards.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CFB: Previewing Ohio St.-Texas Cotton Bowl
CFB: Ohio St. fans buy tix to wrong bowl game
NFL: Telesco firing not just ‘same old Raiders’ move
NFL: Mock draft 4.0: Who will the non-playoff teams pick?