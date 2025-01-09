If Napoli let Kvaratskhelia walk the Italian club is making a huge mistake
By Matt Reed
Napoli are once again sitting atop Serie A at the halfway point of the season, but the Italian leaders are on the verge of making a massive mistake by allowing one of their biggest stars to leave.
The nation of Georgia isn't known for producing elite soccer talent, and yet, Kvicha Kvaratskhelia has emerged as a truly special product from a country of only 3.7 million residents. The 23 year old burst onto the scene at Napoli in 2022 and helped guide the club to the Scudetto in his first season in the Italian top flight.
However, contract talks have gone stale recently between Napoli and their superstar left winger and that's opened the door for top sides across Europe to test the waters on one of the most promising talents in world soccer. Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and others are willing to pay the Georgian significantly more than Napoli, which could spell the end of his time in Serie A.
For Kvaratskhelia, a move away from Italy makes sense for a number of reasons, especially financially. Soccer insider Fabrizio Romano has reported that PSG are willing to increase the player's salary by over four times what he currently makes at Napoli, which would be incredibly difficult to pass on.
It still marks a massive loss for not only Napoli, but Serie A as a whole, if he does in fact leave the club in 2025. Kvaratskhelia has become a truly dynamic figure on the wing and helped consistently make Napoli an exciting club to watch in Italy and across European competitions.
