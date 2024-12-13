What teams should be looking at Odell Beckham after Dolphins exit?
By Max Weisman
The Miami Dolphins and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. have mutually agreed to part ways, according to a report by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Beckham signed a one-year deal with Miami in May but hasn't found success on the field. He began the year on the physically-unable-to-perform list and made his Dolphins debut during the team's Week 5 win over the New England Patriots.
Once he finally got on the field Beckham disappointed, catching nine passes for 55 yards and no touchdowns in nine games played. Beckham will be placed on waivers until Monday and will become a free agent if not claimed.
Looking for a new team, here are some teams Beckham could land with:
Baltimore Ravens:
Beckham played 14 games for the Ravens in 2023, recording 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns. Baltimore is 8-5, two games behind the Pittsburgh Steelers for the top spot in the AFC North. Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman are the Ravens' top two receivers, and claiming or signing Beckham would give the Ravens a true No. 3 receiver, ahead of Nelson Agholor and Tylan Wallace. Lamar Jackson already has familiarity with Beckham, and he could give the Ravens a boost as they look to steal the division from the Steelers.
Los Angeles Rams:
Another potential reunion for Beckham could be in Los Angeles. In 2021 Beckham played 12 total games for the Rams after being released by the Cleveland Browns. He had 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns, but the Rams got their money's worth of Beckham in the playoffs. Beckham had a season-high 113 receiving yards in the NFC Championship and scored the opening touchdown in the Super Bowl before tearing his ACL and missing the entire 2022 season. The Rams are in a dogfight in the NFC West, a half-game behind the Seattle Seahawks for first place in the division. Seahawks-Rams in Week 18 could be the division-deciding game and Beckham would give the Rams receiving core, which falls off after Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, a boost.
Kansas City Chiefs:
It might be difficult to wrap your head around it, but the 12-1 Chiefs would benefit from signing Beckham. Their leading wide receiver, rookie Xavier Worthy, has 448 receiving yards in 13 games this season. That's 34.5 yards per game. The Chiefs' previous six wins have all been by one score, and signing Beckham would be a 'let's try it' move. Those moves have worked out in the past for Kansas City. The Chiefs traded for wide receiver Kadarius Toney in October 2022 and in the Super Bowl that season he scored a touchdown and returned a punt 65 yards to the five-yard line. Beckham is a better receiver than Toney, and Patrick Mahomes elevates every player he plays with, and this is a move that would give him another player to throw to.
Beckham will be on waivers until Monday, and unless he's claimed before then, he'll be a free agent for the second time in eight months. Where he ends up next is up to the rest of the NFL.
