NBA fans have mixed reactions to Bronny James' best game in G League
When the Los Angeles Lakers drafted Bronny James with the 55th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the organization was slammed by critics.
Most believe that James Jr. doesn't deserve a spot on a professional NBA team after playing just one season during his college career.
Keeping that in mind, Bronny has been trolled endlessly during his rookie year with the Purple and Gold. The critics do have a point, as even the Lakers assigned him to their G League team, the South Bay Lakers.
While it may look like a demotion to many, getting some extra minutes could prove beneficial for the 20-year-old. Well, the latter proved correct as Bronny recently had a 30-point game for South Bay.
Bronny reached the points tally while shooting an impressive 57% from the field. Despite an incredible performance, basketball fans had mixed reaction to LeBron James' son's career-high game.
One fan wrote: "G league guys…we gonna report when he puts up numbers at the YMCA pickup game too?"
Another added: "The amount of attention he gets is disrespectful to players that are actually good."
A fan praised James Jr.: "I like that he’s playing bully ball. Can’t create ya shot with speed then just get physical."
Another wrote in support: "People in the comments have never scored 10 points in JV high school but are critical of Bronny. "
While the level of competition in the G League is certainly not at the NBA's level, scoring 30 points is still an impressive feat.
Hopefully, Bronny will gain confidence after the career-high performance and carry it forward to when he gets some consistent minutes for the Lakers.
