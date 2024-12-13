Lakers reportedly want to sign former No. 1 overall pick
The Los Angeles Lakers are always active on the open market in hopes of adding more stars to win their 18th NBA Championship in franchise history.
Despite having the dynamic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster, the Lakers have still struggled for the majority of the past few years, excluding the team's 2020 NBA Championship run.
On paper, the Lakers have several players who can be good supporting players like Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves, and D'Angelo Russell. Unfortunately, they are unable to help the Lakers win games consistently for some reason.
Keeping that in mind, it's recently reported that the Lakers have shown interest in former No. 1 overall pick, Markelle Fultz.
"Per sources, the Lakers have had internal conversations about Fultz, the former first-overall pick who hasn't lived up to his draft position but was solid last season playing for the Orlando Magic," Anthony Irwin wrote via ClutchPoints. "Fultz would step into the role Vincent was playing and could serve as guard depth should the Lakers decide to trade D'Angelo Russell."
To be honest, Fultz never lived up to the potential of a No. 1 overall pick. Although he showed signs of resurgence during the 2022-23 NBA season, he fell off the following year.
As a result, the Orlando Magic cut ties with him. At 26 years old, Fultz still has a chance to make a solid NBA career.
But would the Lakers be willing to take such a gamble? After all, they are struggling right now and it wouldn't be wise to risk this move at this stage of the season.
