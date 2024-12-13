Doc Rivers has a 'funny' outlook on his throat health
It's always interesting to hear how coaches and players interact during the course of a game. A perfect way to do is to mic up either a coach or player when they are talking on the sidelines.
There are a plethora of times when the NBA has done it and the league recently mic'd up Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers during their 2024 NBA Cup quarter-final matchup against the Orlando Magic.
While fans expected to get some behind the scenes insight from one of the top head coaches in the league, they were surprised as Rivers' voice sounded hoarse here and there.
Many were concerned about Rivers' health after the clips went viral. Rivers addressed it and played it off in a hilarious manner, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
"I thought I was tired. When I'm tired, it definitely affects me, for sure," Rivers said. "It's funny. My throat guy called me and said, it's time for evaluation. I had surgery when I was with the Celtics. They found a polyp and they had to do surgery on my vocal cord, which is for a coach very dangerous, because one bad move … you have no voice."
Rivers revealed that he had a throat surgery back in 2011. However, it seems like his "throat guy" may need to perform another surgery.
Hopefully, the Bucks head coach is fine and it's nothing more than a routine check-up. After all, the Bucks are finally looking like an elite team in the Eastern Conference and it could destroy their momentum if Rivers is forced to be sidelined.
