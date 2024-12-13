The 49ers need a miracle to make the playoffs, NFC teams basically known
By Max Weisman
After losing in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, the San Francisco 49ers were expecting to have a season similar to or better than last year. It hasn't gone as they expected. Star running back Christian McCaffrey missed the first eight games of the season due to a calf and Achilles injury. He then injured his knee in the Niners' loss to the Buffalo Bills and will miss the remainder of the year.
San Francisco had been floating around .500 for most of the season, but after losing to the Los Angeles Rams 12-6 on Thursday they've now lost four of their last five games. In a top-heavy NFC -- eight teams have eight or more wins while the rest of the conference has six or fewer -- the 6-8 49ers need a miracle to make it back to the postseason. They now have less than a one-percent chance to make the playoffs.
The Niners-Rams game Thursday featured no touchdowns and was a massive snoozefest. The drive chart featured 13 punts, six field goals and a Brock Purdy interception and didn't feel like a game between two teams fighting to remain in the hunt for a playoff spot. The Rams got a win they desperately needed, and the NFC playoff picture is becoming a little clearer.
Looking at the conference standings, the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles have clinched a spot and we can pencil in the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers. The only real questions remaining are who will win the NFC South and West, and who will be the seventh seed?
The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams are fighting for the NFC West crown, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons are fighting for the NFC South crown. As of Friday, the Washington Commanders hold a half-game lead over the Rams for the seventh seed.
Unless the football gods bless the 49ers or another team with a football miracle the five remaining NFC playoff teams will come from that list of seven -- including the Packers and Vikings. The Niners are on track to become the first defending Super Bowl runner-up to miss the playoffs in the following year since themselves in 2020.
