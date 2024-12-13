Andre Iguodala makes Steph Curry statement that Warriors owner 'doesn't like'
Over the last decade or so. there has been no NBA team more successful than the Golden State Warriors. The organization made its first NBA Finals of this generation in 2015 and since then, they haven't looked back.
Fast forward to 2024, the Dubs have been to six NBA Finals and won four titles. The Dubs have had the likes of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green on the roster during this new era.
RELATED: "The pattern of scoreless droughts...": Steph Curry sounds off Warriors' NBA Cup defeat
While every player alongside head coach Steve Kerr has played a crucial role in the Warriors dynasty, if anyone were to pick the most important person, most would name Steph Curry.
Keeping that in mind, former Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala recently gave about 80% of the Warriors dynasty's success to Curry. But at the same time, Iggy mentioned that his statement won't be loved by team owner Joe Lacob.
"80% of it, Steph Curry. I know Joe [Lacob] doesn’t like when I say it, but it’s the truth,” Iguodala said.
It's surprising that Iguodala made this revelation as one would think that it's common knowledge the Warriors dynasty wouldn't have reached the same heights that it did without the contributions from Curry.
But apparently, Lacob is against this statement. Sure, Joe enabled the Dubs by bankrolling the team's extremely expensive roster, but it would be of no use without the brilliance of their star players.
Lacob may realize the importance of Steph Curry to the Warriors once the Baby-Faced Assassin retires from the league sooner or later.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: 2025 Mock Draft 1.0
CFB/NFL:Belichick contract has very cheap out
MLB: Winners and losers from the Winter Meetings
NBA: Jimmy Buckets welcomes the trade talk