Heat's Jimmy Butler addresses trade rumors: 'I actually like it; it's good to be talked about'
Miami Heat star shooting guard Jimmy Butler addressed the trade rumors that have been swirling around him on Wednesday, noting that he doesn't mind the attention that comes from the speculation.
"I actually like it," Butler said, according to the Associated Press (via ESPN), "It's good to be talked about. I don't think there's such a thing as bad publicity -- to a point."
When asked directly about his future, Butler replied simply "Who knows?"
Butler, 35, wasn't offered a contract extension this past offseason by Miami, and the Heat are open to listening to offers for their aging star, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Butler also has a $52.4 million player option he could exercise next offseason, or could leave as a free agent. The last of those options is obviously least appealing to the Heat front office, and it's entirely possible that they deal Butler rather than losing him with no compensation.
Butler has been linked to the Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, and Houston Rockets, all of whom could use a player of Butler's caliber to bolster their title hopes. He's averaging 19 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, and the Heat are 8-2 when Butler scores 18 or more points this season. He remains a tenacious defender, and his versatile game would make him a logical fit on the vast majority of contending teams this season. His fiercely competitive personality could give a contender like Houston, with its young, inexperienced core, the kind of edge it would need to make a deep playoff run.
Butler noted that at this stage of his career, money wasn't a focus for him.
"My kids matter, my happiness matters, my well-being matters and my family matters," he said. "Right now, it's all about competing, staying healthy, playing some great basketball. I think I've done that so far, so we'll see what we got."
When asked if he planned to remain in Miami, Butler told reporters he wouldn't answer the question.
"I'm pretty sure y'all are going to get a report that's going to say otherwise anyways, so there's no sense in me answering that question," Butler said.
