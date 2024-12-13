Travis Hunter wins Biletnikoff Award, stirring up controversy
By Max Weisman
Colorado two-way player Travis Hunter was awarded the Biletnikoff Award on Thursday night, being named the best wide receiver in College Football this season. Hunter has 92 receptions for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns in Colorado's 12 games this season. He was named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy and is expected to be named the winner on Saturday.
Hunter's Biletnikoff win has created some controversy in the College Football world; fans think San Jose State wide receiver Nick Nash was snubbed in favor of the more well-known player. Nash had 104 receptions for 1,382 yards and 16 touchdowns and led the country in every major receiving category.
RELATED: Ryan Day's unconditional vote of confidence from Ohio State unsurprising, but risky for AD
CBS Sports' Mike Renner explained that his reasoning for not voting for Nash was that a fourth of Nash's yards came against FCS opponents, he only had three games against FBS opponents with more than 100 yards receiving compared to Hunter's six and Tetairoa McMillan's five. Nash also averaged fewer yards per target than 25 FBS quarterbacks had per attempt, another factor contributing to Renner voting against Nash.
The problem with Renner's analysis is that he believes Kennesaw State, against whom Nash had 225 yards and three touchdowns, is an FCS team. In reality the Owls play in Conference USA, an FBS conference, and only 12% of Nash's receiving yards came against FCS opponents.
Other fans, however, pointed out that in the past, the Biletnikoff hasn't gone to the receiver who leads the most categories. A year ago, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. won the award after finishing 43rd in receptions, 10th in yards and third in touchdowns. In 2022, Tennessee wide receiver Jaylin Hyatt won the award after finishing 41st in receptions, fifth in yards and second in touchdowns.
No one those two years, though, won the triple crown of receiving categories like Nash did this season, becoming the fourth wide receiver ever to do so.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: 2025 Mock Draft 1.0
CFB/NFL: Belichick contract has very cheap out
MLB: Winners and losers from the Winter Meetings
NBA: Jimmy Buckets welcomes the trade talk