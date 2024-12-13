Quinn Ewers reportedly will declare for the NFL Draft
By Joe Lago
The Arch Manning era will finally begin next year in Austin.
According to Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods.com, Texas starting quarterback Quinn Ewers plans to declare for the NFL Draft after the season, allowing his longtime heir apparent — Manning, the much-celebrated five-star recruit — to finally take the reins of the Longhorns offense in 2025.
RELATED: NFL Mock Draft 1.0: The consensus top 10 picks for 2025
Speculation over Manning's future intensified this week with the opening of the transfer portal. However, Richardson reports that the 6-foot-4, 225-pound redshirt freshman "no plans to transfer" and is "dialed in on Clemson," Texas' opponent in the first round of the College Football Playoff.
Ewers has been ranked among the top QB prospects by NFL Draft analysts, but the 6-2, 210-pound redshirt junior is not being projected as a first-rounder like Heisman Trophy candidates Shedeur Sanders of Colorado and Cam Ward of Miami (Fla.) and Alabama's Jalen Milroe.
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. lists Ewers as the sixth-best quarterback prospect behind Penn State's Drew Allar (fourth) and Georgia's Carson Beck (fifth).
This season, Ewers has thrown for a career-best 25 touchdowns in leading the third-ranked and fifth-seeded Longhorns to the inaugural 12-team playoff.
Like Manning, Ewers has been the subject of transfer portal rumors and lucrative NIL deals to play elsewhere. However, it appears he will forgo his final year of eligibility to turn pro and make way for Manning, who has tantalizingly shown what he can do on the field especially as a runner.
Manning has rushed for 100 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries. He's also thrown for 939 yards and nine TDs on 61-for-90 passing (67.8%) with two interceptions.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: 2025 Mock Draft 1.0
CFB/NFL: Belichick contract has very cheap out
MLB: Winners and losers from the Winter Meetings
NBA: Jimmy Buckets welcomes the trade talk