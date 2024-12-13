Juan Soto revealed he hasn't spoken with former Yankee teammates in a long time
By Max Weisman
Juan Soto was introduced as a New York Met on Thursday and during his introductory press conference told reporters that it's been a while since he's spoken to Aaron Judge and other teammates from the 2024 season. In fact, the last time Soto spoke to any of his Yankees teammates was when they lost Game 5 of the World Series and had the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate on their home field.
"I haven't talked to any of those guys," Soto said at Citi Field. "We've talked to them through the playoff, at the end of the playoff, but after that... I haven't talked to any."
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees offered Soto a 16-year, $760 million contract, but he chose the Mets' deal worth $765 million.
"I feel like they did that they had in their power to help me out, to bring me back, but I have other four teams doing the same thing and trying to make me feel comfortable," Soto added. "At the end of the day, we look at everything. We look at the chances and we look at what other teams wanted to do, and what everybody wants to do for the next 15 years. And I think we have the best chance to win here."
Yankees fans reacted normally to these comments, saying they're actually glad a generational talent isn't on their team because he clearly didn't mesh well in the locker room.
"Only guy in the locker room not sad after game 5," Keith McPherson, radio host on WFAN, posted on X. "Knew he was one day closer to the money lol yankees players knew it was over. Fans did not."
"All about the money and not about his teammates, every day he proves he wasn’t meant to be a Yankee, good riddance," a fan wrote.
"The joy that left his face when that question says it all. There was a CLEAR disconnect between Soto, and his team mates," another fan wrote. "To not even speak to your team after losing in the WS says a lot about your character. Glad he’s gone."
Sure, guys. I'm sure you don't want Juan freaking Soto on your team for the rest of his career.
