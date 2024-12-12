The NBA Cup is full, Heisman hype and Soto Suite-gate in today's Roundup
By Evan Bleier
Week 15 of the NFL season is here and the Rams and 49ers will face off with the NFC West hanging in the balance...Let's go...The Hawks, Rockets, Thunder and Bucks qualify for Vegas...'The pattern of scoreless droughts': Steph Curry sounds off Warriors' NBA Cup defeat...Emirates NBA Cup Semifinals: Numbers to know...Colorado's Travis Hunter wins 2024 AP Player of the Year amid Heisman hype over Ashton Jeanty, Cam Skattebo...Colorado's Shedeur Sanders deserves more Heisman hype...Suite-gate: Weird disagreement prevented Juan Soto from re-signing with the Yankees...Steve Kerr goes on epic rant about officiating...Jimmy Butler's agent calls out Shams Charania's 'bulls**t' reports...JJ Redick reveals key factor about load managing 'gassed' LeBron James...Teenage chess prodigy becomes youngest world champion...With Rich Rodriguez reportedly heading back to West Virginia, why has 2024 become the year of the retread coach?...Why Juan Soto's contract with the Mets might not herald the start of a 'Superteam Era'...Former 5-star QB recruit Malachi Nelson enters transfer portal despite Boise State's playoff berth...Lakers reverse course on Bronny James' G League schedule...Hiring another senior citizen better not backfire for UNC football...Bill Belichick has many more paths to failure than success at North Carolina...Author predicted Belichick's college move nearly 20 years ago...
Fantasy Football Week 15: Rankings, sleepers, start/sit advice and more
Aaron Rodgers suggests sinister reason for Jets playoff drought
Gout Gout: Australian sprint prodigy who is better than Usain Bolt at 16
NFL rookie Xavier Legette reveals he eats raccoon, even on Thanksgiving
Belichick makes UNC intentions clear: ‘I didn’t come here to leave’
Winter Meetings winners and losers: how MLB teams fared in Dallas
The CEOs are tripping. Can psychedelics help the C-suite?
Hoops legend Dick Vitale announces he is cancer free: 'Santa Claus came early'
The Army-Navy game is a money bowl for military academies
Tua Tagovailoa issues warning to any burglars targeting his house
What do we know about the mysterious drones reported flying over New Jersey?
