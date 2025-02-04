Warriors are 'desperate' to trade for another superstar
By Joe Lago
The Golden State Warriors' pursuit of a second star to support Stephen Curry is starting to feel like a binge-worthy drama only to be let down by the season finale.
For those who haven't been tuned in, here's a quick summary of how the storylines have shifted: Youth struggles put the franchise at a crossroads, and the superstar's exasperation increases the pressure to make changes. Then the living legend aligns with team brass on prioritizing patience in a very surprising plot twist.
RELATED: Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr share concerns about Jimmy Butler joining Warriors
But as the mediocrity continues, trade targets emerge and urgency arises. Sights are set on acquiring All-Stars, although one raises concerns about fit.
Is the tale compelling? Will there be a triumphant ending? Or is all of this literally just for show?
On Monday, the Warriors' pursuit of acquiring a difference-making player to revive their playoff hopes started to feel like the latter.
Reports emerged of Golden State making calls about Jimmy Butler, Kevin Durant, LeBron James (again) and Giannis Antetokounmpo. ESPN's Shams Charania said on "The Pat McAfee Show" that the Warriors are "legitimately calling about every All-Star player."
"They are dead set on trying to find another star player, a superstar player, with Stephen Curry," Charania said.
The problem is that there are sticking points with each star. Butler won't sign a contract extension, James wants to remain in L.A., the Phoenix Suns want to trade for Butler and keep Durant and Antetokounmpo — well, that remains a pipe dream.
With the NBA trade deadline on Thursday, Golden State decision makers reportedly are exhibiting the urgency they should've shown a month ago. Before its team defense began to slip. Before Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green got hurt. Before the rival Los Angeles Lakers lucked into Luka Doncic miraculously falling into their laps.
The Athletic's Anthony Slater confirmed Charania's report that the Warriors front office has entered a phase of self-induced panic in their trade pursuits.
"They are surveying, they're canvassing and, to a degree, yes they are desperate," Slater told 95.7 The Game.
Last offseason, the Warriors reportedly came close to acquiring Paul George from the Los Angeles Clippers and Lauri Markkanen from the Utah Jazz. They fell short of the finish line in both negotiations, but hey, they put in the time and effort.
"Trades are hard," owner Joe Lacob told Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard.
It's not like Lacob and general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. haven't done anything to improve the roster. After the season-ending injury to De'Anthony Melton, Golden State dealt Melton's expiring contract to the Brooklyn Nets for guard Dennis Schroeder.
But the gaping scoring void that opponents exploit every game by double-teaming Curry has been a problem since the Warriors began to slide after a 12-3 start. Suddenly, it's DEFCON1 to finally give him help?
The bigger mystery is why Golden State brass seemingly want everyone to know it's draining every cell phone battery in the office trying to land that elusive whale to resuscitate the dynasty. Do they really want to win at all costs? Or do they just want to win a sympathetic post-deadline narrative?
The answer will come on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Magic’s Luka-AD take is worth a look
NBA: Jason Kidd does not look happy with the trade
CFB/NFL: There’s yet another Manning on the way
NFL: Are the Titans really interested in Shadeur Sanders at No. 1?