Arch Manning may not be the last Manning to rule the Gridiron
By Tyler Reed
Every sport has names that connect the sport on a family level. Baseball has the Griffeys; basketball now has the James family, and football, well, football has the Mannings.
Archie, Peyton, Eli, and soon-to-be Arch have all had their moment in the sun as top football stars. However, what if Arch isn't the last Manning to run the show on a football field?
During warm-ups of the 2025 Pro Bowl, the Indianapolis Colts got a quick video of Peyton's son Marshall slinging the rock to a few Pro Bowlers.
Is it a surprise that another Manning can throw the football? The line of Manning's that will be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame will rival the list of relatives The Rock has in the WWE Hall of Fame.
It looks like football is a continued tradition in the Manning household, and I can't wait to feel a million years old when Marshall decides his college future.
This fall, Arch will finally be the starter for the Texas Longhorns. Arch has been one of the most talked about college athletes in the last decade.
If things go well for Arch, it may not be out of the realm of possibility that he will be in the 2026 NFL Draft.
What a strange world it would be if the Colts just so happen to be in the market for a quarterback next season. Don't get your hopes up, Colts fans, but it could be a reality.
If not, then you can just wait for Marshall to get to the NFL. There's no doubt the talent will be there. He's a Manning.
