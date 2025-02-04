WWE superstar Kofi Kingston savagely trolls Cleveland Browns fans with Myles Garrett jibe
By Simon Head
WWE Raw went to Cleveland on Monday night as they arrived in a city still reeling from the bombshell news that the Browns' talisman, Myles Garrett, had requested a trade.
A good number of the fans in the stands at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse were likely hoping to be able to forget about the drama around their NFL team as they watch the stars of the WWE do their thing in the aftermath of a spectacular 2025 Royal Rumble.
But The New Day weren't going to let that happen.
Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston took to the ring in Cleveland and happily went for the cheapest heat possible as they took aim at the city, and their team's wantaway star.
"Some of y'all are booing," said Woods.
"People who boo the truth are called liars. And, as a matter of fact, you're booing us like we want to be here anyway..."
Woods' tag-team partner Kingston then chimed in with the killer line, as he mercilessly trolled the fans in attendance, and the entire city, in one sentence.
"Nah, nah, nah. We can't wait to get the hell out of Cleveland... just like Myles Garrett!"
That line got the reception Woods and Kingston were looking for, as the Cleveland fans nearly booed the roof off the building.
The wounds may still be fresh for Browns fans, and even Pat McAfee, sitting ringside on commentary, said, "Too soon! Too soon!"
But for a pair of heel wrestlers looking to get the biggest reaction possible from the crowd, the timing was absolutely perfect.
