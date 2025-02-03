Tom Brady calls Roger Goodell 'frequently' about recurring NFL concerns
Tom Brady is doing the difficult balancing act of being a minority owner with the Las Vegas Raiders and working as the No. 1 analyst for Fox's NFL game broadcasts. The former has impacted the latter, with his ownership status severely restricting what he can say and do to prepare as a media member.
Brady, ever the perfectionist, desperately wants to do both jobs well. He's even regularly checking in with the NFL to make sure he's doing both gigs correctly.
During his annual Super Bowl week press conference (also known as his "State of the League" address), NFL commissioner Roger Goodell revealed that Brady "calls frequently" to see if he's "doing OK."
When asked why the league has allowed Brady to hold a dual role that could give the Raiders "an unfair advantage," Goodell said, "I'm not sure how he would."
"Everybody in the National League Football league, owner to personnel, (are) still subject to tampering rules and other policy," Goodell added. "They're responsible for that conduct, and they're all held accountable for that.
"In the case of this actual transition, we had special rules that were designed for this for some of the concerns that some of the ownership had on this and to make sure, as we learned a little bit more about this, where could there possibly be any kind of conflicts.
"That's something that we'll obviously consider in the offseason and think about that. Should that policy be adjusted? Should something be added or subtracted? But right now, Tom has been incredibly cooperative. He calls frequently about it and says, 'Am I doing OK?'"
Brady's influence on the Raiders came to the forefront during the team's recent head coaching search.
After reports emerged of Brady convincing former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to do a virtual interview, the former quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl champion worked the Lions' NFC divisional playoff game against the Washington Commanders. Brady's broadcasting assignment elicited cries of a conflict of interest. He avoided mentioning Johnson's name on air.
During his introductory press conference, new Las Vegas head coach Pete Carroll repeatedly talked about the allure of working with Brady. However, now that Carroll and new general manager John Spytek are in place, Brady is expected to stay out of the Raiders spotlight and is committed to fulfilling his 10-year, $375 million contract.
