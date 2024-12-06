LeBron is spiraling, Bill Belichick and the NCAA and Week 14 in the NFL in today's Roundup
By Evan Bleier
Are you ready for some "Thursday Night Football" on Amazon?...Hope so...Let's go...Why LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are facing a sudden crisis...LeBron James is losing to Father Time and the Lakers are cooked...5x NBA champion is 'embarrassed' after Lakers' blowout defeat vs. the Heat...North Carolina's reported interest in Bill Belichick as head coach is a profoundly bad idea...Sources: Bill Belichick Interested in college coaching after North Carolina talks...NFL announcer schedule and pairings for Week 14 of 2024 season...NFL Coverage Map, Week 14: What game is on in your area on Sunday?...Adrian Wojnarowski reveals cancer diagnosis before ESPN departure...Should Netflix's buffering issues during Tyson-Paul worry the NFL?...Ohio State's Ryan Day's pregame hype speech aged like milk following Michigan loss...Ja Morant surprisingly names Chicago Bulls legend's role in becoming a man...Cam Ward can't believe where Miami is ranked...CBB analyst reveals young Caitlin Clark's 'maturity and poise'...Yankees have positive meetings with two free-agent pitchers...Two of college basketball's top teams were upset Wednesday night...Texas not punishing fans for throwing bottles at referees vs. Georgia sets dangerous precedent...A's make MLB's most surprising move with $67M deal for ex-Yankee...Eric Bieniemy out as UCLA offensive coordinator after just one season...Aaron Rodgers's comments on Jets ownership prove the end is near in New York...
The billionaire, his mystery wife and college football’s wildest recruiting saga
Jim Harbaugh wanted to coach the Bears — they weren’t interested
Former equestrian Olympic champion suspended over whipping scandal
Astros offering Alex Bregman $156 million — but it’s probably not enough
Netflix eyeing Drew Brees and Scott Hanson for international NFL coverage on Christmas
Eli Manning admits he finally took the NYC subway — years after his playing career ended
Luke Richardson fired as Blackhawks HC after NHL-worst 8-16-2 record
NFL mock draft from The Ringer has Ashton Jeanty going to the Cowboys
Mississippi State fires entire creative team after National Signing Day
Bootleg merchandisers outside Madison Square Garden hit with restraining order
NBA fines Rockets after Ime Udoka's expletive rant, Tari Eason's confrontation with fan
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Mike Tomlin predicts the future on ‘Hard Knocks’
CFB: Takeaways from the latest Playoff rankings
NBA: How worried should the Lakers be about LeBron?
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Will Netflix’s buffering issues ruin Christmas Day football?