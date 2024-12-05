NFL Coverage Map, Week 14: What game is on in your area on Sunday?
By Josh Sanchez
The 2024-25 NFL season rolls on with the NFC North kicking off Week 14 when the Detroit Lions welcome the division rival Green Bay Packers to town on Thursday Night Football.
Other primetime games this weekend are a Sunday Night Football showdown in the AFC West between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, and a Monday Night Football clash between the struggling Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys.
But what about the full slate of games on Sunday?
Of course, unless you have NFL Sunday Ticket, you are stuck watching whatever game is airing in your local market during the Sunday afternoon and evening time slots.
For displaced fans, that can be an issue, but luckily you can plan ahead.
Which game will be airing in your local market and how can you tune in to see your favorite team take the field?
A full breakdown of the Week 14 NFL local coverage can be seen below, via 506 Sports.
NFL Week 14 Coverage Maps
CBS Single Game
FOX Early Game
FOX Late Game
Teams on a bye week in Week 14 are the Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, and Washington Commanders.
