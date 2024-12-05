Yankees have positive meetings with two free agent pitchers
By Max Weisman
While Juan Soto is the biggest name in MLB Free Agency this offseason, there are big name starting pitchers that have yet to sign with a team. Blake Snell, the top starting pitcher, signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers last week, but pitchers Max Fried, Corbin Burnes, Jack Flaherty, Sean Manaea and Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki haven't signed yet.
One team is making positive progress toward Fried and Burnes. According to the New York Post's Mike Puma, Yankees officials spoke with both starting pitchers on separate Zoom calls this week as they look to bolster their rotation.
Michael Kay, the Yankees announcer on YES, said the team's call with Fried was very positive, with both sides showing mutual interest.
Fried posted a 3.25 ERA in 29 starts and 174-and-a-third innings in 2024, recording 166 strikeouts. Fried was named an All-Star for the second time in his career. He would be a welcome addition to the Yankees rotation that currently includes Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil, Carlos Rodon, Nestor Cortes, Clarke Schmidt and Marcus Stroman.
Burnes, on the other hand, posted a 2.92 ERA in 32 starts and 191-and-a-third innings in 2024. He struck out 181 batters and was named an All-Star for the fourth straight season. According to Puma, the Yankees meeting with Burnes was described as 'very good'.
New York is in a battle with their AL East rivals Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles for both Fried and Burnes. Teams are expected to begin signing big names once Soto makes his decision, though, so don't expect either pitcher to sign before the MLB's Winter Meetings, which begin on Monday.
