NFL announcer schedule & pairings for Week 14 of 2024 season

Who will be calling your favorite NFL team's game in Week 14?

By Josh Sanchez

FOX Sports reporter Erin Andrews on the sideline.
FOX Sports reporter Erin Andrews on the sideline. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Week 14 of the 2024-25 NFL season kicks off on Thursday night with an NFC North showdown between the Green Bay Packers and one of the league's most exciting teams, the Detroit Lions, at Ford Field on Prime Video.

Detroit is a slight 3.5-point favorite at home against the visiting Packers, who are an impressive 4-1 away from Lambeau Field.

Other primetime games this weekend are a Sunday Night Football showdown in the AFC West between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, and a Monday Night Football clash between the struggling Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys.

Of course, a big part of enjoying your viewing experience comes from the announcers throughout the game.

Who will be calling your favorite team’s game this week?

A full look at the announcer pairings for Week 14 of the NFL season.

Week 14 NFL announcer schedule & pairings

NFL shield log
The NFL shield logo on the field at SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions: Dec. 5, Amazon, 8:15 p.m.

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans: Dec 8, CBS, 1 p.m.

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Jason McCourty, Tiki Barber, AJ ross

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins: Dec. 8, CBS, 1 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings: Dec. 8, FOX, 1 p.m.

Announcers: Joe Davis, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver

New Orleans Saints at New York Giants: Dec. 8, FOX, 1 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston, Laura Okmin

Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles: Dec. 8, FOX, 1 p.m.

Kristina Pink, NFL sidelin
Thursday Night Football sideline reporter Kristina Pink during the Green Bay Packers against the Arizona Cardinals. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez, Kristina Pink

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers: Dec. 8, CBS, 1 p.m.

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Las Vegas Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Dec. 8, CBS, 1 p.m.

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals: Dec. 8, CBS, 4:05 p.m.

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams: Dec. 8, FOX, 4:25 p.m.

Tom Brady,
Former New England Patriots quarterbacks Drew Bledsoe, left, and Tom Brady, right, talk during pregame warmups between the Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers: Dec. 8, FOX, 4:25 p.m.

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Megan Olivi

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs: Dec. 8, NBC, 8:20 p.m.

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys: Dec 9, ESPN, 8:15 p.m.

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

