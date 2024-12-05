NFL announcer schedule & pairings for Week 14 of 2024 season
By Josh Sanchez
Week 14 of the 2024-25 NFL season kicks off on Thursday night with an NFC North showdown between the Green Bay Packers and one of the league's most exciting teams, the Detroit Lions, at Ford Field on Prime Video.
Detroit is a slight 3.5-point favorite at home against the visiting Packers, who are an impressive 4-1 away from Lambeau Field.
Other primetime games this weekend are a Sunday Night Football showdown in the AFC West between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, and a Monday Night Football clash between the struggling Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys.
Of course, a big part of enjoying your viewing experience comes from the announcers throughout the game.
Who will be calling your favorite team’s game this week?
A full look at the announcer pairings for Week 14 of the NFL season.
Week 14 NFL announcer schedule & pairings
Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions: Dec. 5, Amazon, 8:15 p.m.
Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans: Dec 8, CBS, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Jason McCourty, Tiki Barber, AJ ross
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins: Dec. 8, CBS, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins
Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings: Dec. 8, FOX, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Joe Davis, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver
New Orleans Saints at New York Giants: Dec. 8, FOX, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston, Laura Okmin
Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles: Dec. 8, FOX, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez, Kristina Pink
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers: Dec. 8, CBS, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson
Las Vegas Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Dec. 8, CBS, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals: Dec. 8, CBS, 4:05 p.m.
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn
Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams: Dec. 8, FOX, 4:25 p.m.
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi
Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers: Dec. 8, FOX, 4:25 p.m.
Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Megan Olivi
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs: Dec. 8, NBC, 8:20 p.m.
Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark
Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys: Dec 9, ESPN, 8:15 p.m.
Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters
