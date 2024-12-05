Adrian Wojnarowski reveals cancer diagnosis before ESPN departure
By Joe Lago
Adrian Wojnarowski had several reasons for leaving ESPN and his position as the preeminent NBA reporter. The dream job that was paying him $7.3 million a year was no longer worth the long hours he spent away from his family to break the latest news about the league.
Wojnarowski also walked away from sports media because of the news he received about his health. In March, the 55-year-old was diagnosed with prostate cancer.
The diagnosis was revealed in Chris Mannix's wide-ranging Sports Illustrated interview with Wojnarowski at St. Bonaventure, where the former award-winning columnist is happily working as general manager of the Bonnies' men's basketball program for only $75,000 a year.
Wojnarowski told Mannix that a physical exam last February revealed elevated prostrate-specific antigen in his blood. A biopsy confirmed that he had early stage cancer. He got the results minutes before doing a remote appearance on "NBA Countdown."
Wojnarowski said he has no symptoms, and the prognosis is good with the cancer "pretty limited in scope."
"When you hear 'cancer,' you think about it going through your body like Pac-Man," said Wojnarowski, who will have quarterly checkups and must improve his eating, exercise and sleep habits. “Prostate cancer, it generally stays confined to your prostate and is typically slow growing."
While Wojnarowski admitted the diagnosis wasn't the main reason for leaving ESPN, he admitted it was one more reason for him to walk away.
In his shocking retirement announcement in September, Wojnarowski included a line that, after the fact, was more telling about his mindset: "Time isn't in endless supply."
"That was about the cancer,” Wojnarowski said.
