Two of College Basketball's top teams were upset Wednesday night
By Max Weisman
Down goes No. 1 and No. 2!
Wednesday night's College Basketball slate provided fans with a thrill, as both the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks and No. 2 Auburn Tigers lost on the road in what will likely shake up next week's AP Poll.
Kansas fell to unranked Creighton 76-63, with the Bluejays getting 27 points from Pop Isaacs and a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double from Ryan Kalkbrenner. Creighton held a 10 point lead heading into halftime before Kansas cut the deficit to one point. The Bluejays, though, ripped off an 8-0 run of their own, never trailing in the game and pulling away from the No. 1 team in the country.
RELATED: Hunter Dickinson's ejection could be 'the best thing to happen' to Kansas
It was the second time this calendar year that the No. 1 team was upset in Omaha. A season ago, Creighton beat the No. 1 UConn Huskies by 19 points at home, and have now handed Kansas its first loss of the season.
Meanwhile, the headliner for the SEC/ACC Challenge, Auburn-Duke, was coming down to the wire. The No. 9 Blue Devils led the No. 2 Tigers by two points with five minutes to play. Duke guard Tyrese Proctor then hit a three-pointer and Auburn never got closer than five points from that point on. Duke's defense kept the Tigers at bay, forcing missed layups and blocking one as well.
The Blue Devils hit their free throws and Auburn couldn't close the gap between the two teams, ultimately falling 84-78. Cooper Flagg finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds, leading Duke in both categories. The Blue Devils also got solid production from their bench, with Isaiah Evans and Caleb Foster both finishing with double-figure points.
With both Kansas and Auburn losing, the door has been opened for Tennessee, who demolished Syracuse on Tuesday, to jump to No. 1 in the rankings. It would be the first time Tennessee is ranked No. 1 since February 2019. Tennessee would be the second team atop the rankings this season. Kansas had held that title since the preseason rankings.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Mike Tomlin predicts the future on ‘Hard Knocks’
CFB:Takeaways from the latest Playoff rankings
NBA: How worried should the Lakers be about LeBron
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Will Netflix’s buffering issues ruin Christmas Day football?