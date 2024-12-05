Aaron Rodgers' comments on Jets ownership prove the end is near in New York
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers added a whole lot more fuel to the fire swirling around his discontent in the Big Apple with his comments about team owner Woody Johnson this week.
During his weekly interview on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday, Rodgers discussed his thoughts on the connection between ownership practices and on-field success, according to Tobias Bass of The Athletic.
“They need the backing of the ownership, because when that backing is out there — and I’m not talking about privately, I’m talking about privately and publicly — it changes the energy of the entire team,” Rodgers said.
On Wednesday, Rodgers made his thoughts on whether the Jets' ownership had supported their coaches very clear, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.
"Is that a rhetorical question?" he said. "Like I said, I cited an example that I've seen. There were probably examples over the years in Green Bay ... but I think it's an important part of ownership to hire the right guys, set the vision and then support them when the outside world is trying to tear them down."
When pushed on the question of Johnson's support, Rodgers asked if there had been public comments from ownership supporting the coaching staff. When reporters mentioned former head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas' firings, Rodgers replied "Yeah, so there's your answer."
It's become increasingly clear that Rodgers' tenure in New York is quickly drawing to a close, but this might be the clearest indicator yet that both sides are pretty done with things. It's clear that Rodgers is frustrated with the way ownership has handled his tenure with the team, and from reports by Dianna Russini of The Athletic, it's clear that owner Woody Johnson is pretty done with Rodgers as well.
Sure, Rodgers has said that he'd prefer to remain in New York next season, but his comments on the way Johnson has handled his coaching staff and front office don't sound like something a person who intends to be back in MetLife Stadium next year would say. Instead, they sound like a person who is at the very least resigned to the fact that he won't be back with this team next year, and my not be playing football at all, would make.
If you're the Jets, it has to feel a little frustrating to hear Rodgers throw you under the bus like that. The franchise has bent over backwards to accomodate the aging quarterback, bringing in his old offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, signing players like Allan Lazard and trading for Davante Adams, and allowing him to do things like skipping mandatory minicamp to take a trip to Egypt this past offseason. You've bent your franchise to his whims, and he's still unhappy. It's understandable that Johnson would be ready to bring the Rodgers era to an end.
And given how this season has gone for the Jets, that's probably the best solution for everyone.
