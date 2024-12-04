Controversial CFB ranks, Stephen A. Smith rumors and the Best Albums of 2024 in today's Roundup
By Evan Bleier
It may be a Wednesday but ain't nobody humpin' around...Let's go...College Football Playoff Committee explains rankings of bubble teams...Two teams ranked too high in College Football Playoff rankings, two ranked way too low...Iowa State Athletic Director makes wild statement about his team's ranking...College football playoff rankings 2024: Biggest takeaways from Week 15's standings...Stephen A. Smith rebukes report that $120 million contract with ESPN is close...‘First Take’ has fun ribbing Stephen A. Smith over reported $120 million ESPN deal...The Best Albums of 2024, according to "The New York Times"...Billboard's Staff List: The 50 Best Albums of 2024...The 100 Best Albums of 2024, per "Rolling Stone"...LPGA, USGA add female-at-birth clause for golfers...Ja Morant 'dead serious' about his new no-highlight dunk policy...One Dodgers veteran thinks more teams should spend like the Dodgers...Lincoln Riley would be a better fit at UCF than he's ever been at USC...DAZN agrees to $1 billion deal to broadcast new FIFA tournament...Mike Tomlin amazingly predicts the future in 'Hard Knocks' premiere...'Draymond Green will clothesline you': Kings star sounds off on NBA's two biggest complainers...Jackson Arnold's best landing spots after Oklahoma QB enters transfer portal...Oklahoma's top transfer targets after Jackson Arnold enters portal...
Steve Kerr calls out Warriors player in rare press conference rant
Can Elon Musk’s X fix its rampant fake sports news problem?
What’s next for the Olympics’ golden couple?
The Bengals defense is making the wrong kind of NFL history for Joe Burrow
Ryan Day expects to remain Ohio State's head coach amid rumors
Zombie Tide: Alabama jumped Miami in the penultimate CFP rankings
The most popular hot sauces in the US — and the history behind them
Manchester United scrapped LGBTQ+ jacket plans
ESPN developing daily SportsCenter-like women’s sports show for Disney Plus
Ranking expected NFL head coach openings strictly by QB situation
More Sports: Tuesday's Roundup
Your random piece of Juan Soto information (or disinformation) of the day
Fred Durst gets what he deserves and drinks some hot dog-flavored water
They used a similar solution in the The Program
Another star in the making, courtesy of HBO...er...Max
Good to see some big guys mixing it up in the paint at MSG like back in the day
This will be appointment viewing for Phillies fans
All due respect, but Carolina's season was lost a long, long time ago
Man vs. random food facts
If you're in a bad mood, look away
Definitely a smoke detector-free zone
