5x NBA champion is "embarrassed" after Lakers' blowout defeat vs. the Heat
How to put it as politely as possible? The Los Angeles Lakers were simply terrible against the Miami Heat.
On one hand, LeBron James seemingly brushed off his poor form with a solid 29-point performance. But this time around, Anthony Davis had a season-low 8-point performance vs. the Heat.
Throughout the game, the Heat were in control and the Lakers ended the ended with a 41-point defeat as the final score was 134-93 in favor of the 2023 NBA finalists.
After the game, LA Lakers legend and 5x NBA champion Magic Johnson wrote a frustrated tweet via his official X handle, which was relatable to the majority of the Purple and Gold fans.
"I’m embarrassed for the Lakers. They were down 32 points to the Miami Heat 105-72 at the end of the third quarter," Johnson expressed his frustration.
Following the embarrassing defeat, the Lakers are now 12-10 for the season as they continue to fall in the Western Conference standings.
The team has seemingly lost the ability to score over the past few games as they have had multiple below-100 scoring nights.
At this point, general manager Rob Pelinka should consider making a few trades before the NBA Trade Deadline. Otherwise, it's crystal clear that the current version of the Lakers is not a title contender.
Can the Lakers still turn their season around? If someone asks right now? The answer will be a resounding no.
