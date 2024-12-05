Cam Ward can't believe where Miami is ranked
By Max Weisman
When the College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday, Cam Ward and the Miami Hurricanes were ranked No. 12. Normally, this would be a positive thing, indicating Miami would be the last team in, but the fifth-ranked conference champion, the Big 12's Arizona State, was ranked 15, meaning they would be in instead of No. 12.
Miami being No. 12 likely means they'll miss the playoff, barring a weird reshuffle of the rankings after conference championship games. Ward made it clear he was not happy with the committee's decision.
"I mean at the end of the day them boys who in that committee, I really doubt they watch tape or not," Ward said on the ACC Network. "I mean you can't, I mean, we're a 10-2 team. Not saying Alabama's not a good team, which they are, but let's talk about them points. That's probably the biggest factor, I believe."
RELATED: Ohio State's Ryan Day's pregame hype speech aged like milk following Michigan loss
Ward has led Miami to the number one offense in the country this season. The Hurricanes record 538.2 yards per game and have scored 66 offensive touchdowns this season. Ward pointed out that while Miami's offense is the best in the country, he argued they're a balanced team as well.
"We've got a top 25 defense, which is actually one of the best defenses in the country," Ward said. "So both sides of the ball we're one of the best teams in the country. You talk about an offense who puts points on the board left and right, whether it's passing, whether it's throwing. We've got two great running backs in the backfield in Dame (Martinez) and Mark (Fletcher), so it's hard to leave that out."
The committee likely ranked 9-3 Alabama ahead of 10-2 Miami due to quality wins. The Crimson Tide beat Georgia and South Carolina, whereas Miami's best wins are against Louisville and Duke. Additionally, Miami's two losses came in the final three weeks of the season, not helping their case.
It seems Miami's only hope is the committee changes something in their favor as both Miami and Alabama sit idly this weekend.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Mike Tomlin predicts the future on ‘Hard Knocks’
CFB: Takeaways from the latest Playoff rankings
NBA: How worried should the Lakers be about LeBron?
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Will Netflix’s buffering issues ruin Christmas Day football?