Ja Morant surprisingly names Chicago Bulls legend's role in becoming a man
Initially, Ja Morant made a name for himself due to his insane athleticism and exciting playing style in the NBA. But the last couple of seasons have been tough for the Memphis Grizzlies star.
Morant was caught in the middle of several gun-related incidents off the court. He even received a huge 25-game suspension to start the previous season.
When he returned to the court, Ja was sidelined after playing just nine games due to an injury. Now, Morant seems like a changed man.
Sure, he has had a couple of injuries here and there, but overall, the 25-year-old has kept a clean image off the court. Morant recently credited former NBA MVP Derrick Rose for helping him 'become a man.'
"He spoke on some of the stuff he went through, and we shared similar stuff, you know, growing up and all,” Morant said. “So, it was surprising to see that. Obviously, watching a guy like that — guys said we have similarities in our game. Just to know that off the court we shared some of the same things with big time. How I carry myself now, and what I do around the organization.”
Rose, who announced his retirement from the NBA earlier this year, played his final season in the league with the Grizzlies.
Although D-Rose couldn't help Memphis end their championship draught, he seemingly set their franchise player on the right path.
Hopefully, Morant can continue to follow in Rose's footsteps and one day bring an NBA Championship to the city of Memphis as a leader of the team.
