Eric Bieniemy out as UCLA offensive coordinator after just one season
By Joe Lago
Eric Bieniemy's tenure in Westwood did not last long. According to multiple reports on Thursday, the 55-year-old was fired as UCLA's offensive coordinator after the Bruins finished with a 5-7 record in head coach DeShaun Foster's debut season.
It figured to be a difficult first go-round in the Big Ten for UCLA with a first-time head coach in Foster, a former Bruins All-American running back. The team struggled to move the ball with Bieniemy calling plays, as UCLA finished 117th in total offense (328.8 yards per game) and 126th in scoring (18.4 points per game).
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Bieniemy's buyout is worth more than $1.2 million. Also, Juan Castillo is not expected to continue as offensive line coach.
Bieniemy's agent, Jason Fletcher, confirmed to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that "Eric and UCLA mutually parted ways today as previously planned."
Bieniemy, once considered a top NFL head coaching prospect as the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive coordinator, interviewed for multiple head coaching jobs last year, according to Fletcher, and took the UCLA gig "to stay active and busy" and to "help out" Foster, his "little brother."
"The plan was always to return to the NFL in 2025, and he’s looking forward to the opportunities ahead," Fletcher added.
Bieniemy's stock has certainly taken a hit. Since leaving the Chiefs after the 2022 season, he has been one-and-done as an offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders and now the Bruins.
It's already been a tumultuous week for UCLA's program with unexpected developments in the transfer portal and recruiting.
Quarterback Justyn Martin, the expected starter for 2025, entered the transfer portal on Monday. On Wednesday, the Bruins got more bad news when four-star QB prospect Madden Iamaleava, the brother of Tennessee starting QB Nico Iamaleava, flipped to Arkansas on national signing day.
