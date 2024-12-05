CBB analyst reveals young Caitlin Clark's 'maturity and poise'
The Indiana Fever is currently home to arguably the most popular women's basketball player in the modern era, Caitlin Clark.
Following a successful NCAA career, where Clark became the all-time scoring leader, her popularity grew exponentially. Evidently, since Clark's arrival in the WNBA, the league's popularity has grown as well.
So much so that many have started drawing similarities between Clark's impact on the WNBA to what Michael Jordan did for the NBA during his basketball career.
Keeping that in mind, it's very easy for an athlete to stray or develop a ballooned ego due to attaining so much success at a young age. But Clark is cut from a different cloth.
College basketball analyst Meghan McKeown recently shared a story from Clark's freshman year at the Iowa Hawkeyes which showed the now-Fever superstar's humble nature.
"It's COVID, like, I hadn't heard of Caitlin Clark before," McKeown said. "She's a freshman at Iowa. We get on this Zoom, and I was like, 'Caitlin Clark is talking to me like she's 30 years old.' She was so well-spoken. She was so good at describing, you know, why her turnovers were really high early on. She handled it with so much maturity and poise."
At the time, Clark may not have been the star she is today, but she was still one of the most sought-after players in the NCAA.
Coming back to the story, Clark matured early in her career and if she can stay on the same path, the Indiana Fever star may end up becoming not only the greatest WNBA player ever, but a perennial fan-favorite as well.
