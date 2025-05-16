Friday Roundup: New York 'bing bong', NFL schedule release, incoming Game 7, and more
By Tyler Reed
The legendary poet Rebecca Black once told all of us that we must get down on Friday, and that's exactly what we are going to do.
This past week has been quite the week in our little part of the world. Tonight, the New York Knicks hope to finish off the Boston Celtics. Earlier this week, the NFL released its 2025 schedule, and this weekend, NBA fans will be treated to an epic Game 7.
Everything you need to know about our sports world will be in this glorious post, known as the Friday Roundup.
To Bing Bong, Or Not To Bing Bong
There's an electric feeling in the air if you're a Knicks fan. A win on Friday night, and the team is back in the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000.
In their way are the reigning NBA champions, the Boston Celtics. The Celtics are without their top star, Jayson Tatum, but that didn't stop the team from beating the Knicks in Game 5. A loss in Game 6 could have the people of New York sweating bullets.
Ready For Some Football?
Earlier this week, the NFL released the entire 2025 regular season schedule. Schedule release day has become another holiday for football fans starving for more pigskin content.
There were plenty of releases created by teams that we need to talk about. But will dive into that a little bit later.
Incoming Classic
The Denver Nuggets are not going down without a fight. The Nuggets avoided elimination on Thursday night, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder, meaning that basketball fans will be treated to a Game 7 on Sunday.
Game 7 is the greatest thing a fan can hear in all of sports. The Western Conference Finals will be known after what should be an epic Sunday showdown.
Boston, No
It appears teams around the MLB are trying to create the worst possible jerseys every time a new City Connect uniform is released.
The Boston Red Sox did just that with their new uniforms that are paying homage to 'The Green Monster'. However, these bad boys should have just stayed in the old brain.
New Year
The WNBA is back in action on Friday night. Fans will get to see the 2025 number one overall pick, Paige Bueckers, in her fast action, as the Dallas Wings will meet the Minnesota Lynx in primetime action.
We've Got Golf
The golf will be golfing this weekend. The 2025 PGA Championship is already underway, and if you are looking to find something good on TV that will help you nap, then look no further than the boys ripping the white ball down the fairway.
The Good
The Los Angeles Chargers' social team owns the NFL schedule release, and they did not miss with their Minecraft-inspired video that still has fans talking.
The Bad
Unfortunately, I'm big on internet brain rot. However, the Cleveland Browns' schedule release video is something that not even I know.
Leave it to the Browns to win worst schedule release.
The Ugly
The Indianapolis Colts ended up deleting their schedule release after the team was under fire for a bit, which showed Tyreek Hill being arrested.
However, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver took the joke in stride. Hill even said the team should have left it up because he thought it was funny.
Somebody Had To Say It
Kevin Durant is one of the best athletes to follow on all of social media. So it was beautiful to see his reaction to Emmanuel Acho's ridiculous comment that the Celtics are better off without Tatum in the series against the Knicks.
We are all begging the Knicks not to blow this series, because if they do, Acho will pretend that he is actually right in all of this.
Pete's Back
The MLB has decided that Pete Rose has done his time, and the legendary Cincinnati Reds star has been reinstated and is now eligible to be in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Turns out dying was the final straw for everyone to change their mind.
Draft "Lottery"
After turning their entire fanbase against them, the Dallas Mavericks have been rewarded with the number one overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Yes, the national media wants you to know that this process wasn't rigged. However, isn't it a lot more fun to say it was to see people get upset? Fire Nico!
Over This
Another week means another chapter in the love story of Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson. Earlier this week, Belichick continued to state that his girlfriend has nothing to do with his job at North Carolina.
Not that some of us care, but Bill, buddy, this has been a nightmare media carousel you are on. We're now waiting for the next chapter.
SI Swimsuit Returns
SI Swimsuit has returned for another edition of the iconic magazine issue. This year, WNBA stars Cameron Brink and Hailey Van Lith headlined a star-studded cast of athletes who modeled in the iconic issue.
We've Gone Too Far
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to try beef jerky that tastes like peanut butter and jelly? Well, thanks to Jack Link's, you will now know.
According to Snackolator, the bizarre flavor of jerky is hitting shelves in early 2026. Now I have another reason to put the diet off. I think?
That's it for this edition of the Friday Roundup. We like to end the post with some new music every week, and I was surprised to hear we have new Rihanna that dropped on this glorious Friday.
Even if it is for a new Smurf movie that I didn't know existed until this very moment. Honestly, give me a remix of Umbrella and I'll show you how to get down on a Friday. My moves might not top Tom Holland's, but I'll have a good time doing it.
Have a good one!