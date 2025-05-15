Kevin Durant goes off top rope with scathing roast of Emmanuel Acho
By Tyler Reed
Kevin Durant has been around long enough to see and hear everything that sports media has to say about athletes.
We live in the era of hot takes, and most of the time, those takes are as hot as your fries after waiting in line for an hour at McDonald's.
RELATED: Michael Jordan joins NBC’s NBA coverage team in historic return to network
Fox Sports' Emmanuel Acho recently stated that the Boston Celtics are better off without their best player, Jayson Tatum, in their series with the New York Knicks.
That bag of cold fries take was enough for Durant to return to being one of the best athletes to follow on social media.
"Hot take artist have ruined the sport. Football guys, no disrespect but yall boys need to stay In ya lanes, u don’t know what it’s like it between these lines man give it a break. Dudes who quit football early to pursue media talkin mental toughness, cut it out," wrote Durant in response to Acho's freezing cold take.
Tatum is the butt of a lot of jokes on social media; however, it is asinine to think the Celtics are better off without him.
The Celtics don't win the championship last season without Tatum, and they're not going to win it this season due to his injury. Losing your best player will never be an edge for your team, no matter who tries to sell you that lie.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Dodgers' surprising roster move marks the end of an era in Los Angeles
NBA: Jayson Tatum had a heartbreaking conversation with his dad after horrific Achilles injury
NFL: Full Monday Night Football schedule for 2025 season
SPORTS MEDIA: Sports media executive makes bold prediction about NIL's next 'real superstars'
VIRAL: Lakers taking public applications for strength & conditioning coach