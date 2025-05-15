NFL schedule 2025: Ranking the top 13 must-see games
By Matt Reed
When it comes to marketing their league, nobody does it better in American sports than the NFL, especially considering the fact that commissioner Roger Goodell and Co. can get fans excited simply over the release of the schedule.
We're looking closer at the top 13 must-see games for the 2025 NFL season, including last season's Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs
What could be better than a Jalen Hurts-Patrick Mahomes rematch from last year's Super Bowl? And especially when the Chiefs will certainly be out for revenge on their home field at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 2.
Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders
Last season the Commanders stunned the Lions in the postseason on the road after Jayden Daniels' tremendous showing in Detroit. This is an opportunity for the Lions to restore their pride and also play with a healthier defense than when they met last time around.
Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs
In the AFC this is about as good of a matchup as possible when Mahomes and Lamar Jackson get together on the same field. If the Ravens want to eventually become the team to beat in the AFC, they have to find a way to win these types of games against the Chiefs.
Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears
Not only is this a quality in-division rivalry but now we'll hopefully get to see JJ McCarthy and Caleb Williams facing off for the first time in the NFL. Both the Vikings and Bears will have playoff expectations this season in a competitive NFC North.
Washington Commanders vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Mahomes is undoubtedly the face of the NFL, but if Daniels keeps up this pace it might not be long until he's entered that same conversation. Daniels was just one game away from meeting the Chiefs in the Super Bowl last season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions
Baker Mayfield and Jared Goff have had very similar careers in terms of them both flying under the radar at times despite being elite quarterbacks for their respective teams. This feels like a great opportunity to see some quality offensive football and lots of points.
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions
This is the matchup that everyone wanted last season and never got because of the Lions' stunning loss to the Commanders in the playoffs. These two high-powered offenses will be fun to watch on the same field with balanced ways to attack the other team.
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders
These two teams could be competing for the NFC East for many years to come with Jalen Hurts and Jayden Daniels leading the way. While the NFC Championship Game was a blowout last season, the Commanders have certainly gotten better this offseason.
Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys
The last time these teams faced off in the playoffs two seasons ago the Packers came into Dallas and handed out a beatdown in front of a Cowboys home crowd. With the Cowboys retooling this offseason we could be in store for a much better matchup.
Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills
When there are two of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL on the same field it's surely a good sign that we'll get a fantastic game. Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson are two of the premier signal callers in the game, and the Bills and Ravens want to finally get over that Mahomes hurdle in 2025.
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams
This may have been the best game of the postseason in 2024 with the Eagles needing a late stop in the fourth quarter to prevent the Rams from coming back at Lincoln Financial Field. Both of these NFC teams should figure heavily into the NFC playoff picture once again.
Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans
While the Titans don't have a ton of hype entering the season, everyone will want the chance to see what number one pick Cam Ward can do against the Houston Texans. Meanwhile, CJ Stroud is hoping to get back to his rookie form as he enters his third NFL season.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Dallas Cowboys
No matter what anyone says about the Cowboys, they're always an appealing draw on a nationally-televised game. The stakes will be even higher this year though against the Chiefs when they face off on Thanksgiving for the first time in decades.
