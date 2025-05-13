MLB reinstates legendary deceased players from permanently ineligible list
By Tyler Reed
It was the cruel joke that every MLB fan knew the league would pull off once Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose passed away in 2024.
Now, that cruel joke has become a reality, as MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced on Tuesday that the league would be reinstating Rose and other deceased players. Manfred stated that the punishment of players ends upon their death.
RELATED: Dodgers plan to bid on MLB's next luxury free agent: report
Rose, along with 'Shoeless' Joe Jackson, should now have the chance to be voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
Both players are synonymous with being a part of the biggest gambling incidents in the history of the game.
A portion of baseball fans have long wanted the league to reinstate Rose, as the Reds legend has the most hits of any player in the history of the MLB.
For years, Rose had always admitted to betting on the game of baseball. However, he always stated he never bet against the Reds.
It's understandable as to why the league gave Rose and Jackson such severe punishments. However, allowing them the chance to get into the Hall of Fame after their passing feels like a slap in the face to their legacies.
But don't think these two are shoo-ins to be the next members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Voters for this particular Hall of Fame are eye-rolling annoying, and pretend that it should be harder to get into Cooperstown than it is to get into medical school. Now, the voting dorks will have another topic to be snobby about.
