Colts ripped for NFL schedule release video depicting Tyreek Hill arrest
By Josh Sanchez
NFL Schedule Release Day has turned into a holiday for football fans across the world. We learn when and where each team will be taking the field throughout the season, and with an ever-expanding slate of international games, there is worldwide intriguing.
Unfortunately for the Indianapolis Colts, that means everyone saw the massive misstep they made with their schedule release video.
Shortly after the Colts tweeted out their "clever" video revealing the week-by-week opponents, it was deleted from social media.
Why? When announcing the Miami Dolphins, the Colts depicted star wide receiver Tyreek Hill getting arrested by the U.S. Coast Guard. That seemed to rub people the wrong way.
The video also portrayed Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis getting hit by a bus and Patrick Mahomes Sr. fighting John Rocker.
Let this just be a reminder to teams and video departments around the NFL: If you want to try humor in your videos, consult a professional or simply play it safe.
If you are a Colts fan looking for the team's 2025 schedule without the controversy, you can check that out below.
Indianapolis Colts 2025 schedule
- Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 7, vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 14, vs. Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m., CBS
- Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 21, at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 4: Sunday, Sept. 28, at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., FOX
- Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 5, vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1 p.m., FOX
- Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 12, vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m., FOX
- Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 19, at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS
- Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 26, vs. Tennessee Titans, 4:25 p.m., CBS
- Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 2, at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 9, vs. Atlanta Falcons in Berlin, Germany, 9:30 a.m., NFL Network
- Week 11: Bye
- Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 23, at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 13: Sunday, Nov. 30, vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 7, at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS
- Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 14, at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., CBS
- Week 16: Monday, Dec. 22, vs. San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m., ESPN's "Monday Night Football"
- Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 28, vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., FOX
- Week 18: Date TBD, at Houston Texans, time TBD, TBD
