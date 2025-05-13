Bill Belichick defends Jordon Hudson in first interview since '60 Minutes' debacle
By Tyler Reed
Have you been waiting with bated breath to hear the next chapter in the love story of Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson?
Well, if you have, then your daily dose of the passionate love story is here for your consumption. Since the bizarre '60 Minutes' interview where Hudson looked to be running the entire deal, Belichick gave his first TV interview since the viral moment.
RELATED: Bill Belichick is adding girlfriend Jordon Hudson to his work emails; that's love
In a spot with Sports Center, Belichick sat down not to discuss his first year as a college football head coach. But to assure everyone that Hudson has no ties with the North Carolina football program.
The legendary coach doubled down to let everyone know that his 24-year-old girlfriend has nothing to do with his job at Chapel Hill.
Even though not long ago, Belichick wanted Hudson involved in all his work emails, and a viral video went around showing Hudson constantly on the field with Belichick during spring practice.
However, you can now rest a lot easier if you're a fan of the Tar Heels. Your head coach does not see the distraction that everyone else in America is seeing. Call it love blind if you will.
All eyes will be on Belichick this fall, and when they have their first loss and he goes on a wilderness rendezvous with the love of his life to get over that loss, I'm sure everyone will act naturally.
