Jaylen Brown takes a subtle shot at Jalen Brunson with an underhanded compliment
The Boston Celtics roared back into the series despite Jayson Tatum's devastating injury. On Wednesday night, they blew the New York Knicks out by a score of 127-102 to force a Game 6 at Madison Square Garden. Jaylen Brown was immense on the evening, stepping up when it mattered.
Brown had 26 points on the night, to go along with 12 assists and eight rebounds. Equally impressive was the defense he played on Jalen Brunson, who has torched the Celtics all series long. Brown spoke about the New York superstar after the game, giving him a backhanded compliment.
RELATED: Jayson Tatum had a heartbreaking conversation with his dad after horrific Achilles injury
“Just playing the game. JB’s tough. I give him all the credit in the world. He uses his body well, he’s physical. He knows how to sell and get those calls.”
“He’s crafty, he makes tough shots, and he likes those big moments. My goal was just to stay between him and the basket and just play defense as best as they allowed me to. I try to keep my hands back without fouling, but just guard.”
Brown held Brunson to just 22 points on the night, and the Knicks man shot it inefficiently. He was just over 41% from the field and at a miserable 25% from three-point range. He was awarded nine free throws, which seems to have been what led to Jaylen's subtle dig at his expense.
Game 6 will be a crucial clash for both teams. If the Knicks lose, they will be under immense pressure to not lose in Game 7 at Boston. For Brown and his teammates, defeat means the end of the road, and they will surely try whatever they can to postpone that.
