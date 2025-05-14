Jayson Tatum had a heartbreaking conversation with his dad after horrific Achilles injury
The reigning NBA champions were dealt a deeply unfortunate blow in Game 4 against the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Trying to even up the series, the Boston Celtics ended up losing Jayson Tatum to a devastating Achilles injury that occurred during the game.
Tatum sent a grateful message from the hospital following his surgery. However, his positive attitude comes in the face of a horrific situation. The reality is that the 27-year-old might miss all of next season, with this year already looking like it's about to end.
RELATED: Jayson Tatum undergoes Achilles surgery, ending his season
The gravity of the situation isn't lost on JT. Marc J. Spears revealed the conversation Jayson had with his father, Justin, right after the injury, and it's an emotional one.
"All of a sudden, his son fell to the ground," Spears said on ESPN, recounting what Justin Tatum told him. "Justin, having played college and pro basketball himself, knew. He knew that it was an Achilles injury. He said that within 10 minutes, Jayson's mom had called him, Brady. Told him what happened.
"He got off the phone, started bawling... Jayson ended up giving him a call once he was able to. They cried on the phone together. And Jayson was asking him, 'Why me, dad? Why me? Why does this have to happen to me?
RELATED: Jalen Brunson interrupts a reporter to send Jayson Tatum a message after horrific injury
"He said, 'Son, this is God's will. You're young, you're gonna get through this.' And he reminded him that, 'Isn't Kobe your idol? Kobe got through this."
The whole scenario is quite bleak. JT has always been a positive star, and he will surely come back stronger from his injury. However, the emotionality of the moment remains. That he called his dad and cried shows exactly how terrible this ordeal is for the Celtics' All-Star.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: NBA Mock Draft Consensus 1.0: Initial forecasts for 2025 draft
NFL: NFC team will play two straight international games for first time in NFL history
MLB: MLB reinstates legendary deceased players from permanently ineligible list
SPORTS MEDIA: Bill Belichick defends Jordon Hudson in first interview since '60 Minutes' debacle
VIRAL: Travis Kelce shows off slim new physique after dropping 25 lbs this offseason