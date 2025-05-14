Dallas Mavericks win 2025 NBA Draft Lottery in shocking twist
The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery delivered one of the most shocking outcomes in recent memory, as the Dallas Mavericks — who held just a 1.8% chance of winning — secured the No. 1 overall pick. The news sent shockwaves through the basketball world, sparking whispers of conspiracy and reigniting long-held NBA draft rigging theories.
Coming off the heels of a controversial trade that sent franchise star Luka Dončić to the Lakers, the Mavericks were under fire from fans and media alike. But with the top pick now in hand, GM Nico Harrison and the Mavs front office have a shot at redemption.
All signs point toward Duke freshman Cooper Flagg going No. 1. The two-way phenom is viewed as a generational talent and a perfect fit next to veterans like Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis. Flagg, who averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists, expressed excitement about the opportunity, calling the experience “a dream come true.”
The Spurs, Sixers, and Hornets round out the top four picks, with prospects like Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey, and VJ Edgecombe expected to follow Flagg on draft night. Other rising stars in the lottery include Trey Johnson, Kanon Catchings, and international standout Igor Demin.
While questions about the lottery's legitimacy continue to swirl, there’s no denying the intrigue now surrounding Dallas. If the Mavericks hold onto Flagg and keep their veteran core healthy, they could be one of the league’s most dangerous teams in 2025 — and the NBA just might get the redemption arc it never scripted.
