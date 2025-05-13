Cameron Brink flexes amazing look in 'empowering' 2025 SI Swimsuit photoshoot
By Josh Sanchez
Rising WNBA star Cameron Brink saw her rookie season come to a premature end due to a devastating knee injury, but she has been living her best life since.
Brink got engaged to her longtime boyfriend in late 2024, graduated from Stanford, and posed for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue.
She is one of the most marketable stars in the game, and before she returns from her torn ACL for her sophomore campaign with the Los Angeles Sparks, Brink took some time for a tropical photoshoot to show off her athletic physique.
MORE: WNBA star Cameron Brink honors her stunning 'twin' on Mother's Day
Brink discussed her appeareance in the SI Swimsuit Issue and the growth she has made with her body image and how she hopes it can be empowering for all women.
"I think it's always really hard to be a woman in this world, but especially you know, a female athlete. And am I supposed to look more feminine? Am I supposed to look more athletic? What's the balance? What do people think? My femininity, I hold that very close to my, my self-image," Brink told SI.
"It's definitely gone back and forth. I think every female athlete's had a really rough go with body image, but I'm definitely glad I've gotten to a really good place and I'm able to do stuff like this with SI Swimsuit and it's just very empowering. So I hope everyone can get to a point like this.
MORE: WNBA star Cameron Brink shares BTS dance video with mom, Sonya Curry, and Sydel Curry
"When people look at these photos, I hope they just take away first that I've put a lot of work into my body and it's a lot of work to be a professional athlete. And also it's hard to put your body out there, but it's also really empowering.
Brink is not stunning off of the court, she is a bonafide star on it, and the family ties run deep.
For those who don't know, Brink's mother, Michelle Bain-Brink, and Sonya Curry, the mother of Stephen Curry, were roommates at Virginia Tech. Michelle was a member of the Hokies basketball team, while Sonya played volleyball. Conveniently enough, their eventual husbands, Greg Brink, and Dell Curry, were basketball players at the school.
The two couples built a strong friendship that continues to this day.
Sonya and Dell Curry are Cameron Brink's godparents, meaning her godbrother is the one and only Steph Curry, while Michelle and Greg Brink are the godparents of the three Curry children: Steph, Sydel, and Seth.
The family ties run deep.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Moms rule, Cleveland's epic fail, balancing scales, and more
NBA: Donovan Mitchell injury, Pacers blowout win put Cavaliers on the brink of elimination
MLB: Dodgers plan to bid on MLB's next luxury free agent: report
CFB: Miami Hurricanes football player allegedly drove car involved in fatal crash
NFL: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels' mother shares why she overprotects her son
VIRAL: Bill Belichick has awkward moment at Jordon Hudson's Miss Maine USA pageant